Palghar, Feb 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his sister's husband after the latter had a fight with her in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Mokhada taluka on Wednesday following which the accused was arrested, they said.

The deceased, Mahendra Bhoye (30), a resident of Bramhangaon in Mokhada area, used to have frequent quarrels with his wife.

The woman's brother Dileep Mahale was concerned about her and had settled the couple's dispute on various occasions, an official from Mokhada police station said.

Bhoye and his wife again had a fight on Wednesday and Mahale, who was present in their house, made an unsuccessful attempt to resolve the same.

Later, Mahale caught hold of his brother-in-law and allegedly attacked him with an axe. Bhoye died on the spot, the official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and arrested Mahale, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said, adding that the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

