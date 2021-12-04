Palghar, Dec 4 (PTI) A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death over suspicion that she was having an affair, in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Friday apprehended Ramesh Mahato from Gujarat's Surat city, senior inspector Kailas Barve said.

Also Read | CIDCO Gets Blanket NOC From AAI on Height of Buildings in Navi Mumbai Airport Rehabilitation Area.

According to the police, the accused allegedly strangled his wife Neelamdevi (27) to death using a mobile phone charger on November 29 and fled the house.

The Tulinj police sent the body for post-mortem and registered an offense under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, the official said.

The accused frequently quarrelled with his wife suspecting her character, he said.

During the probe, the police received an input about the accused's whereabouts in Gujarat, following which he was nabbed, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)