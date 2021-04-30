Palghar, Apr 30 (PTI) The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was invoked against 18 people who were held for three separate incidents in Palghar, police said on Friday.

The 18 have been arrested for offences like chain snatching, liquor smuggling and vehicle thefts, Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said.

The chain snatching case took place in Boisar on October 16 last year and three people, including one from Bihar, were arrested.

The gang leader in the October 16 case and two others had also stolen a scooter on October 19 under Boisar police station limits, he added.

"On March 27, we chased down a vehicle and arrested 13 persons for smuggling liquor. In all 18 people have been arrested and we have invoked MCOCA against them," SP Shinde said.

