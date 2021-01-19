Aurangabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Angry kin and friends of a man who died on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment for stab wounds pelted stones and damaged vehicles in Udgir in Latur, 300 kilometres from here, demanding the arrest of the accused, police said.

The man, identified as Shabbi Ahmad Sayyed (30), was stabbed by four people on January 13 over a financial dispute and he died while undergoing treatment, an official said.

"Sayyed's kin and a mob of 300 brought the body to Udgir police station around 12:30pm and demanded that the four who stabbed him be arrested immediately. They pelted stones and damaged vehicles," Deputy Superintendent of Police Himmat Jadhav told PTI.

"Two people got injured in the stone pelting. Action will be taken against those who indulged in stone pelting. We have detained the four suspects in the stabbing case and are probing further," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)