Palghar, Aug 30 (PTI) A man wanted in a case of murder and dacoity was arrested in Nalla Sopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district after being on the run for 10 years, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Monday nabbed Kalia alias Sabir Ali Vali Mohammad Shah (46), who was living in Balrampur for several years and was in hiding, an official said.

The accused was apprehended from Shanti Nagar locality of Nalla Sopara, where he had been living since the last couple of months, he said.

Dacoits had waylaid a truck loaded with steel rods on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Valiv in February 2012. They pulled out the driver, took him to an isolated place and beat him to death and dumped his body in Gavraipada, senior inspector Rahul Rakh of the Central Crime Unit said.

The dacoits had decamped with the truck laden with steel rods worth at Rs 25 lakh, he said.

An offence was then registered with the Valiv police under section 396 (five or more people committing dacoity) of the IPC, the official said.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Noorhasar Khan (45).

The police had already arrested some of the accused, but could not trace the last wanted man.

The police nabbed the man from Shanti Nagar of Nalla Sopara, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

