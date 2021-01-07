A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 394, 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

Four stolen mobiles worth Rs 18,700 were also recovered from them, the police said.

During their interrogation, it also came to light that the 22-year-old accused had along with another man killed a person in Bhiwandi about two years back in a bid to snatch his mobile phone and money, another police official said.

The accused led the police to the scene of the offence and showed a knife used in the crime still lying at the spot.

The police seized the knife and sent it for further analysis, the official said.

"The accused would go to any extent to commit robbery and this is an example of it," he said.

Two more cases of mobile phone theft have been detected following the arrest of the trio, the police said.

