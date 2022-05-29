Nagpur, May 29 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Sunday said her name was not discussed for a Rajya Sabha seat, adding that the party would decide what is appropriate for her.

The BJP during the day announced 16 candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, fielding Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman from Maharashtra and Karnataka respectively. Of the 16 candidates, six are from Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, she expressed happiness at the list of names announced by her party for the RS polls.

The name of Union minister Goyal was expected, while Vidarbha has also been given a say through the nomination of Dr Anil Bonde who raises the demands of farmers, Munde, a former minister who lost the 2019 Assembly polls, said.

On being asked about her being made an MLC, Munde said she was happy where she was, adding that the party would decide what is appropriate for her.

