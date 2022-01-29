Nashik, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday recorded 2,338 fresh cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections in the region to 4,64,322, an official said.

As many as 2,406 patients were discharged from hospitals, while four died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,38,521 and toll to 8,801, he said.

The district is now left with 17,000 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,66,791 were from Nashik city, 1,71,917 from other parts of the district, 13,750 from Malegaon and 7,948 patients were from outside the district, the official data revealed.

