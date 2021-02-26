Nashik, Feb 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 1,21,802, after 324 people tested positive for the infection on Friday, a health official said.

The district also recorded three more casualties during the day that took the toll to 2,098, the official said.

Of the total number of infections reported so far, 80,008 were from Nashik city limits, 35,526 from other parts of the district, 4,996 from Malegaon and 1,272 were from outside the district, the official said.

As many as 231 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,17,145, he said.

With the addition of 2,251 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tested conducted in the district stands at 5,38,709, it was stated.

