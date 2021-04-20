Nashik, Apr 20 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district saw 5,005 new cases of coronavirus and 57 casualties, the highest so far, on Tuesday, an official said.

With the latest infections and fatalities, the district's caseload has risen to 2,75,620, while the toll reached 3,032, the official said.

Of the latest deaths, nine were from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 43 from other parts of the district, three from Malegaon and two from among patients who were from areas outside the district and receiving treatment here, he said.

At least 3,861 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,30,346, he added.

As many as 16,530 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the district to 10,35,050, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)