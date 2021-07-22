Nashik, Jul 22 (PTI) With the addition of 89 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,01,689 on Thursday, a health official said.

At least three patients died of the infection during that day, raising the toll to 8,486, while 104 were discharged from the hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 3,91,775, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported in the region so far, 2,27,967 were from Nashik city, 1,51,696 from other parts of the district, 12,581 from Malegaon, 5,529 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 21,81,096 swabs have been tested till date, of which 8,877 were tested during the day, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)