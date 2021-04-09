Nashik, Apr 9 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district reached 2,22,006, after a single-day addition of 3,712 infections on Friday, a health official said.

The district also recorded 33 fatalities that raised the toll to 2,620, the official said.

At least 3,295 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,83,151, he said.

With the addition of 11,833 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the district rose to 8,55,860, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)