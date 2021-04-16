Nashik, Apr 16 (PTI) With a single-day addition of 4,435 COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 2,53,303, a health official said on Friday.

The district also reported 41 casualties during the day, the highest ever since the beginning of the pandemic, raising the toll to 2,857, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, nine were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 26 from other parts of the district and four from Malegaon, he said.

At least 4,596 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,12,068, the official added.

As many as 15,599 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the district to 9,61,823.

