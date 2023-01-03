Pimpari-Chichwad, January 3: A bizarre incident has come to the fore from Pune where a female autorickshaw driver was molested by a passenger in the Katraj area. Reportedly, the passenger even chased the female driver naked demanding sex. The incident took place on the night of December 26. The accused was later arrested by the police.

According to the report published by the Indian Express, the accused was identified as Nikhil Ashok Memzade. The 30-year-old accused is a resident of the Hadapsar area of the Pune district. According to the reports, Memzade hired the autorickshaw from Magarpatta to go to Katraj Ghat on Monday night.

The shocking incident unfolded when they reached their destination at around 10 pm. The report said that Memzade told the female driver to stop near a hotel and asked her to have dinner with him. However, he slapped her and demanded sex from her after the woman refused her advances.

As per the report, the female driver tried to escape from the spot. As she started running away, the accused stripped himself and chased her naked. The woman managed to flee from the spot and then lodged a complaint against the accused at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. The accused has been booked under sections 354 and 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

