Palghar, May 19 (PTI) One person was killed and four others injured when a speeding truck ran over them on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Congress Slams PM Narendra Modi Over Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 Currency Notes, Says 'Typical of Our Self-Styled Vishwaguru'.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Medvan, an official said.

Also Read | Rs 2000 Note Exchange Facility Available Till September 30, Says RBI After It Announces To Withdraw the Banknotes From Circulation.

A tempo had broken down and was parked on the side of the road and the driver, owner and mechanic were at the scene to repair the vehicle, the official said.

Two motorcycle-borne men also arrived there to help out, when a speeding truck ran over them, he said.

While one of the victims died on the spot, four were injured and were shifted to a hospital, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the truck driver, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)