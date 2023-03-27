Thane, Mar 27 (PTI) A part of a road in Maharashtra's Thane city caved in on Monday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured in the incident, a civic official said.

A part of Khartan Road caved in at 9:30pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

"No one was injured in the incident. The area has been cordoned off by RDMC and fire brigade personnel. Drainage work was underway at the site when the cave in took place," Sawant said.

