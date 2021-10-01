Pune, Oct 1 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday sought that Maharashtra's SARTHI institute run at full capacity and all pending issues associated with it be sorted out at soon as possible.

Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar took part in a meeting to review the working of the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute, including progress on its new building.

SARTHI in Pune is an entity for research, policy advocacy, training, etc for socio-economic and educational development of Maratha and Kunbi communities in the state.

