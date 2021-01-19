Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,94,977 with the addition of 2,294 fresh cases on Tuesday, the state health department said.

With 50 new deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 50,523, the department said in a statement.

Of the 50 deaths, 35 took place in the past 48 hours, while five occurred last week. The remaining 10 deaths occurred in the period before last week, but were added to the toll now, it said.

A total of 4,516 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the number of recovered persons to 18,94,839, the department said.

There are 48,406 active cases in the state at present, it added.

