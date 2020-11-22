Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) With the addition of 5,753 coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra on Sunday, the state's overall infection count increased to 17,80,208, the health department said.

The death of 50 patients took the fatality count to 46,623, it said in a statement.

A total of 4,060 patients were discharged during the day. With this, as many as 16,51,064 patientshave recuperated across the state till date.

The authorities have conducted tests on 1,02,13,026 people so far.

There are 81,512 active cases in the state at present.

