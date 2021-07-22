Aurangabad, Jul 22 (PTI) The district planning committee of Maharashtra's Nanded has decided to allocate Rs 5 crore for construction of crematoriums in 97 villages that don't have the facility, an official said on Thursday.

The Nanded district administration has claimed that 306 villages in the district don't have a crematorium, and to address this and other issues, the district's Guardian Minister Ashok Chavan held a virtual meeting of the District Planning Committee, the official said.

Of the 306 villages, 90 were provided land for crematoriums recently, he said, adding that as no land was available for crematoriums in 97 villages, the committee has decided to reserve a fund of Rs 5 crore to construct the facilities.

The district authorities have also been instructed to classify roads in rural parts of Nanded into three, and chalk out a plan for strengthening these roads, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)