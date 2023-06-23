Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) More than 7,700 of the 15,000 road accident fatalities in Maharashtra in 2022 were of two-wheeler riders prompting the state transport department to ask its staff to counsel this segment on priority about safety, an official said on Friday.

In a circular issued last week, the transport commissioner pointed out more than 50 per cent of the fatalities in road accidents in 2022 were of two-wheeler riders, adding that most of these incidents took place due to head injuries from not wearing helmets.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: Conditions Favourable for Monsoon's Further Advance, Very Heavy Rainfall in East, Northwest Soon, Says IMD.

Calling the situation extremely worrisome, the circular said it was noticed that guidelines issued to achieve the World Health Organisation target to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent by 2030 were not being followed strictly.

"The transport commissioner has directed all Regional Transport Offices to curb instances of under-age riding and to slap fines under the Motor Vehicle Act on those below the age of 18 who are found riding two-wheelers," an official said quoting the circular.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman's Body Found Floating Inside Pond in Dholpur.

"The circular also highlights that under section 199 (A) of MV Act there is provision of Rs 25,000 fine on parents of such minors. It also prevents issuance of licences to such minors till they turn 25. RTO officials have been told to counsel parents about this aspect," he added.

Counselling must also be done to increase awareness about speed restrictions, carrying more than one pillion rider and compulsory wearing of helmets.

The circular also directed RTO officials to ensure two-wheeler manufacturers are providing two helmets to riders at the time of vehicle purchase.

Emphasis has been given to installation of necessary safety equipment on two-wheelers, including saree guard, foot rest, hand rest, among others, the circular added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)