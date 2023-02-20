Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 11 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,409, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

Mumbai circle led with seven cases, followed by two in Akola and one each in Nashik and Pune circles respectively.

The recovery count increased by five in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,875, leaving the state with an active caseload of 113, he said.

Pune has 40 active cases, Mumbai 32 and Thane 11, the official added.

As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests stands at 8,63,85,820, including 1,988 in the last 24 hours.

The state health department said 22,506 out of the 10,17,311 passengers who arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 last year were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 34 reports have returned positive.

These comprise eight from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli and Aurangabad, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,37,409; fresh cases: 11; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,875 ; active cases 113; total tests: 8,63,85,820.

