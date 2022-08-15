Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday recorded 1,189 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, which took the state's tally to 80,73,529 and the toll to 1,48,172, a health department official said.

A day earlier, the state had seen 2,082 cases and three deaths.

Mumbai accounted for 584 of the new cases, while the lone death took place in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits in the Raigad district, the official said.

So far, 79,13,209 persons have recovered, including 1,142 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 12,148 active cases, he said.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests held so far in Maharashtra rose by 19,004 in the last 24 hours to touch 8,36,64,817, as per the data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 1,189; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 12,148; Tests: 19,004.

