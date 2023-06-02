Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday reported 25 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,69,319, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,552, a health official said.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had seen 36 cases and zero death, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 19 cases, followed by four in Pune circle and two in Kolhapur circle.

The recovery count increased by 39 to touch 80,20,558, leaving the state with 223 active cases, he added.

The recovery rate is 98.18 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent, as per official data.

So far, 8,71,94,424 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 5,241 in the last 24 hours, comprising 4,003 in government laboratories, 1,223 in private ones and 15 through self test kits.

As per the state health department's report, since January 1 this year a total of 122 deaths have been reported, of which 72.95 per cent were of people above the age of 60. It said 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities.

Maharashtra logged 209 cases between May 27 and June 2, down from 373 between May 20 and 26, the report pointed out.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 8169319; fresh cases: 25 ; death toll 1,48,552; recoveries 80,20,558 ; active cases: 223, total tests: 8,71,94,424.

