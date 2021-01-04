Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 19,47,011 with the addition of 2,765 fresh cases while 10,362 people recovered in a day, state health department said.

With 29 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 49,695, an official said.

A total of 10,362 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,47,361, he said, adding that the state is now left with 48,801 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 516 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 2,94,986 while three people died during the day, which pushed the fatality count to 11,138.

With 46,374 new tests, the number of tests conducted in Maharashtra until now has gone up to 1,30,04,876.

