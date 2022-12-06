Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 34 fresh coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,033, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted by Cyberabad Police, Over 14,000 Victims Rescued.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,353, the official said.

Also Read | Demonetisation: Supreme Court Says ‘Can't Fold Hands and Sit Because It’s an Economic Policy’.

The state had on Monday recorded 22 cases.

With this, the state is now left with 273 active cases, the official said.

The fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, he said.

As many as 10,323 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 8,57,01,917.

Maharashtra cases: Fresh cases 34, Total cases 81,36,033, Deaths 1,48,407, Discharged 79,87,353, Tests 8,57,01,917.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)