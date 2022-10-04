Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 407 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities that raised the tally to 81,22,839 and the toll to 1,48,349, the state health department said.

A day before, the state had logged 180 cases and zero fatality.

The two deaths due to COVID-19 were reported from Vasai-Virar and Pune. The fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, a health department official said.

A total of 429 patients recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 79,71,775, he said.

Maharashtra is now left with 2,715 active cases, the official said, adding the recovery rate stands at 98.14 per cent.

With 16,426 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 8,48,67,224.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 407; Fatality: 2; Active cases: 2,715; Tests: 16,426.

