Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,583 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 9 this year, and 28 fatalities while 3,836 patients recovered, a state health department official said.

The tally of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra now stands at 65,24,498 and the death toll reached 1,38,546. The number of recoveries rose to 63,40,723, leaving the state with 41,672 active cases, the official said.

The daily cases and fatalities witnessed a marginal dip on Monday compared to the previous day when Maharashtra recorded 3,413 infections and 49 deaths.

More than seven months later, the state reported the lowest number of daily cases. Maharashtra had logged 2,515 cases on February 9.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.18 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the official said.

With 1,35,925 new tests, which are the lowest in recent times, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 5,71,64,401, he said.

A total of 2,75,736 patients are in home quarantine in Maharashtra and 1,677 are in institutional quarantine, he added.

Eight districts namely Dhule, Nandurbar, Nanded, Amravati, Yawatmal, Wardha, and Bhandara and four municipal corporations of Dhule, Jalgaon, Amravati, and Chandrapur did not report any fresh COVID-19 case during the day.

District-wise, Ahmednagar district reported the highest 501 new infections and also the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities at 12 on Monday, followed by Mumbai district which saw 417 new infections, the official said.

Among the eight regions, the Pune region reported the highest 825 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 796 cases from the Mumbai region. Nashik region reported 624 new cases, Kolhapur 222, Latur 68, Aurangabad 18, Nagpur 19, and Akola district 11 cases.

At 13, the Nashik region recorded the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19, followed by six fatalities from the Mumbai region.

Aurangabad, Latur and Akola regions did not report any fresh death due to coronavirus infection. Kolhapur and Pune regions reported four fatalities each, and Nagpur one, the official added.

Mumbai city witnessed 417 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths. Pune city saw 97 fresh infections but no fatalities.

Among the 41,672 active cases in Maharashtra, Pune district has the highest number of 11,193 active cases. At 11,04,924, Pune district has the highest number of recovered patients in the state, the official added.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,24,498, new cases, 2,583, total deaths 1,38,546, fresh deaths 28, total recoveries 63,40,723, active cases 41,672, total tests conducted 5,71,64,401.

