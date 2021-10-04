Pune, Oct 4 (PTI) At least seven job aspirants from the Pune district in Maharashtra were cheated of Rs 38.90 lakh by some fraudsters who promised them jobs, including that of the Ticket Checker (TC), in the Railways through a "ministry quota", police said on Monday.

A case was registered against 13 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but none arrested so far.

A police officer from Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune said one of the main suspects, identified as Rahul Dholpuria, had approached some candidates looking for government jobs.

He promised them to get recruited in various positions, including the TC, in Railways through a "ministry quota" and took Rs 38.90 lakh from them.

"The accused persons sent the job aspirants to Bihar to undergo a 45-day 'training' and issued fake joining letters," a Talegaon Dabhade police station officer said.

The victims were also sent to a railway station for "field training" during their stay in Bihar, he said quoting the FIR.

"During one such field training, some of the aspirants were held by the police and the alleged cheating came to the fore," he added.

Seven candidates have so far approached the Talegaon Dabhade police station and lodged a complaint.

"Dholpuria and other suspects are currently at large and we have launched the probe," he added.

