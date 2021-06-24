Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the British government under their 'ACT4Green' programme, which aims to enable the Indian and UK start-ups to expand internationally through market entry support in their respective cross-border markets of interest.

The MoU was signed during a virtual ceremony organised by the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), a nodal agency setup under the aegis of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship of the Maharashtra government. The society is responsible for the execution of the state's innovative start-up policy.

IAS officer Deependra Singh Kushwah, CEO of MSInS and Karen McLuskie, Deputy Director, Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the UK government signed the MoU in the presence of other senior attendees in a virtual ceremony.

Through this partnership, the two organisations aim to strengthen the existing tech start-up ecosystem in Maharashtra by accelerating technological innovations that addresses urgent climate change challenges and leverage the potential of emerging technologies to drive sustainable economic growth in both the countries.

Talking about it, Maharashtra's Minister for Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Nawab Malik, said, "ACT4Green programme strengthens strategic links between Indian and UK innovation ecosystems. I am confident that this partnership will strengthen the clean tech startup ecosystem in Maharashtra."

Alan Gemmell, Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said, "The UK and Maharashtra have a long-standing friendship and a shared interest in tackling climate change as seen by the recent decision of the honourable environment minister to dedicate Tillari Conservation Reserve to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. Today's agreement is a further sign of the government of Maharashtra's leadership in this area and will lead to increased support for innovative British and Indian start-ups."

Manisha Verma, IAS, Principal Secretary of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department said, "Our team will make a sincere effort to identify mentors and connecting the selected start-ups with possible investors. I am sure that this is just the beginning of our long and sustained collaboration in multiple areas of skill development and empowerment of youth as well as fostering innovations and entrepreneurship for both UK and India."

The partnership is a committed effort in strengthening India and the UK Clean-Tech and Green-Tech ecosystems through expertise and knowledge while developing platforms, building cooperation and leveraging network for collective collaborations.

Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) was Established in 2018, under the Department of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship (SDEED) of the Maharashtra government. It is the nodal agency responsible for the execution of the Maharashtra State Innovative Startup Policy.

