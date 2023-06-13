Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) The remains of Saraswati Vaidya who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in their flat at Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra were handed over to her sisters on Monday who performed last rites, an official said.

The accused, Manoj Sane, had chopped Vaidya's body into several pieces using a chainsaw before pressure-cooking and roasting them last week when he was arrested, according to police.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says Person Facing Casteism Has Right To Change Surname Without Any Reservation Benefits.

"The remains of Vaidya were sent to state-run J J Hospital for postmortem. Her three sisters had demanded that the remains be handed to them for performing last rites. After postmortem and DNA analysis, the body parts of Vaidya were handed over to them on Monday," the official said.

The sisters performed the last rites of Vaidya in the afternoon in Mumbai, he said.

Also Read | Tenoch Huerta Denies Sexual Assault Allegations; ‘Namor’ Actor Claims Consensual Relationship With Victim in His Statement (View Post).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)