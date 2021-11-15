Yavatmal, Nov 15 (PTI) Senior Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde, who was killed in an encounter with the police in neighbouring Gadchiroli district, was cremated at his native village in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Teltumbde, carrying a bounty of Rs 50 lakh on his head, was gunned down along with 25 ultras in a ten-hour-long gun battle in the Mardintola forest in the Gadchiroli district by C-60 commandos on Saturday.

Teltumbde (57) hailed from Rajur village in Wani tehsil in the Yavatmal district.

His last rites were performed in Wani amid tight security in the presence of his family members and relatives.

Teltumbde was the leader of the Maharashtra–Madya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone, according to the police.

