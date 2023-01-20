Aurangabad, Jan 20 (PTI) A stargazing facility at the famed Ajanta view point in Maharashtra's Aurangabad was inaugurated virtually by state tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran Pays Tribute to His Friend Jamal Edwards After His Tragic Death Due to Heart Attack (Watch Video).

The stargazing facility, near the World Heritage site, is being managed by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Four Armed Robbers Hold Journalist, His Family Hostage, Decamp With Rs 20 Lakh Cash and Jewellery in Aligarh.

"Tourists can see a wide array of stars using telescopes. We have trained two youths to act as guides. The stargazing facility will be open from 6pm every day for two to three hours. The initiative is free for now but a ticketing system may be put in place later," MTDC regional manager Deepak Harne said.

Self help groups are being tapped to provide food to tourists at the site, MTDC general manager Chandrashekhar Jaiswal said.

"A memorandum of understanding is in process between the MGM University and MTDC for this project. It will enhance tourism," said expert Shrinivas Aundhkar who provided training for the project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)