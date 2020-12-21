Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Monday inaugurated the Bhayander sub-centre of Thane RTO and said it was the fulfillment of a long-pending demand from the people of the area.

He said 17 per cent of the Thane Regional Transport Office workload will be taken care of by the Bhayander sub- centre and people no longer would have to go to Thane for motor vehicle documentation requirements.

The Mira-Bhayander region has between 12-15 lakh people and it was essential that facilities are ramped up here, the minister added.

