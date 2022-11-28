Jalna, Nov 28 (PTI) A teen girl has been detained for allegedly killing a 5-year-old girl on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a police official said.

The incident took place in Choudhary Nagar and the deceased has been identified as Ishwari Bhosale, who had come to stay with her uncle for schooling purposes, the official said.

"She was found in the bathroom in the morning with deep wounds on her neck and arms caused by a sharp weapon. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. It is suspected she was killed by her 14-year-old cousin who may have used a razor," Inspector Sambhaji Wadate of Taluka police station said.

"The detained girl lived in the same house with the deceased. We are probing further," he added.

