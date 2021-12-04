Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 109 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its infection count to 5,69,662, while the death of two patients took the toll to 11,587, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Kim Seok Jin Birthday Special: Awake, Moon – Five Songs Of BTS’ Jin That Have A Message For All.

These infection cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on December 4, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent at present.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has risen to 1,38,632, while the number of people who have succumbed to the infection so far is 3,300, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)