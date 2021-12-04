New Delhi, December 4: The fuel rates remained static on Saturday, December 4. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged today as well across the metros. The fuel prices have reached record high with petrol prices breaching Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. After recent cut in VAT by the Delhi government, the price of petrol in the national capital stands at Rs 95.41 per litre on Saturday, December 4 while diesel is being sold at Rs 86.67 per litre in Delhi today. Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 10, Diesel by Rs 5 Per Litre in Punjab After Charanjit Singh Channi Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

The price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 109.98 per litre on Saturday, December 4. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Saturday with the rates of fuel remaining static in the city. The price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai in May this year and have remained above it since then. Petrol in Delhi to Get Cheaper Nearly by Rs 8 After Arvind Kejriwal Govt Reduces VAT.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On December 4, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 95.41 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43

Petrol is being sold at Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata on Saturday, December 4. While the price of diesel stands at Rs 89.79 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Saturday as the prices of fuel continue to remain static across several cities. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively on Saturday, December 4.

