Nagpur, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday chaired a review meeting with Nagpur divisional commissioner, collector and other officials to speed up works of his department that got slowed down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thorat and Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut also took stock of the kharif crop situation as well flood compensation in the region, officials said.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Profit Declined by 15% in 2nd Quarter.

The minister asked the health department to be on alert so that the state does not face a second wave of coronavirus infections, a release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)