Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Three men looted jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from a shop at Titwala in Thane district of Maharashtra by threatening the owner with a revolver, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab Makes Landfall at Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Coast, Triggers Heavy Rains Along With Strong Winds.

According to police, three men entered the shop on Saturday afternoon under the pretext of buying jewellery.

Also Read | BHU UET, PET Admit Card 2021 Released, Here’s How Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

While two of them diverted the attention of the shop owner, the third man whipped out a revolver, an official said quoting the FIR.

The trio walked away with jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh, he said, adding the investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)