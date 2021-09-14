Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth over Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the city police laid a trap at Kharegaon toll naka on Monday and intercepted the autorickshaw the accused were travelling in, police PRO Jaimala Wasave said.

During a search, the police recovered 44 kg of ganja worth Rs 5.66 lakh from autorickshaw driver Abhishek Ankush Jagdale (35) and Reshma Akram Shah (36), the official said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the duo had procured the ganja from Ahmednagar district, and further investigations are underway to find out the source of the contraband, she said.

An offence has been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the duo with the Kalwa police station, the official added.

