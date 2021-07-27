Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) Two senior citizens were injured on Tuesday when a portion of an old two-storey house collapsed due to heavy rains at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, civic officials said.

The house, which officials said was more than 60 years old, was located in the Zend Naka area.

Fire personnel rescued two senior citizens, both aged above 70, and rushed them to a hospital.

The remaining portion of the house was pulled down as it was posing a threat, officials said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a portion of a balcony of a building collapsed in Kalyan city, also in the Thane district. Nobody was injured in the incident, according to officials.

