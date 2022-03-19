Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) Six persons have been arrested in connection with clashes in which two people were injured during Holi celebrations in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Ministry of Home Affairs Forms 3-Judge Panel To Review Cases Under National Security Act.

Offences under sections 307 (attempt to murder) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused for the incidents that took place on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | CJI NV Ramana Says 'Mediation Gaining Prominence in International Commercial Sphere As Dispute Resolution Mechanism'.

The clashes erupted over water balloons being thrown by revellers during the festivities. Two revellers were stabbed and injured, he said.

The police have arrested Amol Kendre (34), Suraj Prajapati (31), Mahendra Prajapati (30), Manoj Goud (29), Manoj Salvi (33) and Chandan Dubey (20), the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)