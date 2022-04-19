Aurangabad, Apr 19 (PTI) The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Tuesday presented a memorandum to the police stating that permission should not be given for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rally in Aurangabad district, as it may pose a law and order situation.

Also Read | Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy’s Pictures From the Sets of Christopher Nolan's Film Surface Online.

A delegation led by VBA spokesperson Amit Bhuigal and city president Ahmed Jalis reached out to police commissioner Nikhil Gupta with the demand.

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11 Posts of Specialist Cadre Officer At sbi.co.in; Check Details Here.

Raj Thackeray had earlier announced a rally in Aurangabad on May 1, which is observed as Maharashtra Day.

The holy month of Ramzan is being observed and a law and order situation may arise, the VBA in the memorandum said, urging the police not to give permission to the MNS rally.

The Maharashtra Director General of Police on Tuesday instructed all police units in the state to strictly enforce the law and Supreme Court's guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed by May 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)