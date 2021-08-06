Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman was arrested for alleged possession of ganja and other narcotic substances in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Man Dupes 64 Farmers of Rs 3.5 Crore on Pretext of Giving Them Higher Returns for Their Crops, Arrested.

Mariam Salim Ali Jafrira, a resident of a locality called Sri Lanka in Mumbra, was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday, the station house officer of Mumbra police station said.

Also Read | Tesla To Reportedly Supply Full Energy Ecosystem for Luxury Homes.

The police intercepted the accused woman near a school and seized 365 gm of ganja and some other narcotic pills worth Rs 51,706 from her possession, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)