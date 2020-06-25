Nagpur, Jun 24 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death over a dispute about a parking space in Nandanvan area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Thursday.

The police have arrested Eknath Premraj Tapre, a history-sheeter, for allegedly stabbing Aarti Girdkar to death on Wednesday night, an official said.

Both the victim and the accused were residents of Nandanvan slums and would often quarrel about parking of the former's two-wheeler, he said.

During a heated argument on Wednesday, the accused stabbed the victim to death and fled the scene, the official said.

Tapre was subsequently arrested and a case of murder has been registered against him, he added.

