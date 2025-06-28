Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI) The office of Telugu news channel Mahaa News was attacked by unidentified people on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The miscreants damaged cars and the premises of the channel in Jubilee Hills here, they said, adding that the attackers were yet to be identified.

Ruling Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor condemned the attack on Mahaa News office "by BRS leaders", a Congress release said.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would visit the channel's office, Congress sources said.

