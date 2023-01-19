Panaji, Jan 19 (PTI) The Goa Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw its consent to Karnataka to prepare detailed project reports for two dams on the Mahadayi river.

Also Read | Delhi School Admissions 2023: First List of Shortlisted Students for Admission to Over 1,800 Private Schools To Be Out Tomorrow.

The two states are engaged in a dispute on the sharing of the river's water and Goa has often accused the southern state of violating norms to proceed with projects.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: IRDAI Ask Insurers To Expeditiously Settle Claims of Loss to Property.

The Goa Assembly also resolved that the Union government must immediately form 'Mahadayi Water Management Authority'.

The resolution urging the Central Water Commission to withdraw consent given for DPRs of dams at Kalsa and Bhanduri on the river was moved by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

It was passed unanimously, with the opposition legislators seeking time-bound action from the Centre to save Mahadayi river.

Sawant also announced the formation of a House Committee chaired by state water resources department minister Subhash Shirodkar on the Mahadayi dispute.

Speaking in the House, the CM said his government was contesting the case in the Supreme Court, and asserted the Centre will form Mahadayi Water Management Authority, which will have its office in Panaji.

During the discussion, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao accused the BJP-led government of compromising on the issue, which was refuted by Sawant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)