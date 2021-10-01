Nagpur, Oct 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MahaGenco) on Friday constituted a high-level committee to probe an incident in which a consignment of high-quality coal meant for Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS) was found to have been diverted and pilfered on September 28.

Also Read | SSC CHSL Final Result 2018, Tier-II Result 2019 Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at ssc.nic.in.

The four-member committee, which will submit its report within a week, will be headed by MahaGenco's Director (Coal mining) Purushottam Jadhav, and other members are Abhay Harne, Executive Director (Operations and maintenance), Nitin Chandurkar, Executive Director (IT) and Chief Genera Manager (Security) Col Rajiv Malewar (Retd), it said in a statement.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Favourites To Win IPL 2021: Here Are Three Reasons Why MS Dhoni-led CSK Would Win Fourth Indian Premier League Title This Year.

According to officials, a truck carrying coal from Western Coalfield Ltd's Gondegaon mine, meant for KTPS, was diverted to a private establishment while another truck laden with inferior quality coal arrived at KTPS for unloading.

Both trucks were bearing the same number plate and their GPS equipment was also manipulated, they said, adding that this may be a big scam as over 100 trucks transport coal to KTPS every day.

State-run MahaGenco had earlier lodged a complaint with Khaparkheda police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)