Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister for Science and Technology Anil Kumar and Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf, and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari on Thursday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and extended the invitation for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, on behalf of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stated a release.

The Uttar Pradesh ministers also requested the participation of cultural organizations and citizens from across the union territory of Jammu Kashmir in this sacred festival. The Mahakumbh Mela, the world's largest public gathering and spiritual pilgrimage, will be held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, said the release.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, CM Yogi personally reviewed preparations in Mahakumbhnagar on Thursday. Following his directives, arrangements are underway at the Sangam to facilitate seamless rituals and worship.

Brahmins, priests, and pandas will be present at the venue to guide and assist devotees in performing rituals, ensuring they do not face any difficulties. The Yogi Adityanath government is committed to making the Mahakumbh 2025 the grandest yet, with a focus on offering a warm and well-organised welcome to pilgrims from across the globe. In line with the Chief Minister's vision, special arrangements have been implemented to enhance the safety and comfort of female devotees, the release said.

As per the release, SDM Mahakumbhnagar, Abhinav Pathak, stated that 12 special units are being established to cater to women pilgrims at the Sangam. Each unit will measure 25 metres in length and 6 metres in width and will be equipped with changing rooms to ensure convenience after rituals and bathing.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on December 13 to review development works for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. During his visit to Prayagraj, he will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,670 crore. (ANI)

