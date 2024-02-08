Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): An employee working at a Domino's Pizza shop in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane in Maharashtra allegedly died due to electrocution during cleaning, police said on Thursday.

The employee has been identified as Mahesh Anant Kadam (24).

Also Read | Hookah Banned in Karnataka: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Imposes Statewide Ban on Sale and Consumption of Hookah.

"An employee, Mahesh Anant Kadam (24), working at Domino's Pizza shop in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane, died on the spot due to electrocution while cleaning," Vartak Nagar police said.

They said that after receiving information about the incident, officers of Vartak Nagar police station reached the spot, took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem.

Also Read | Parliament Budget Session 2024: Congress To Counter Central Government’s ‘White Paper’ with ‘Black Paper’ on PM Narendra Modi’s 10-Year Governance.

Police have registered a case under the accidental death register (ADR).

Further investigation is underway, they added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)